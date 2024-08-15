U.S. Embassy Confirms Halt of X-Ray Scanner Delivery to Georgia Amid Aid Suspension

On August 15, the U.S. Embassy in Georgia confirmed the termination of the delivery process of X-ray scanners, meant to be installed at the Kazbegi- Upper Larsi border checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border, as part of the U.S. State Department’s decision to suspend $95 million in aid to the Georgian government due to Georgian Dream’s anti-Western narratives and anti-democratic actions.

The information about the “abandonment” of the X-ray scanners at the Kazbegi-Upper Larsi checkpoint was first spread on Formula TV by Gia Japaridze, a member of the Coalition “Unity”. He stated during a live broadcast on August 14: “Two hours ago, I learned that one of the U.S. aid [to Georgia] was [envisaged] for the installation of the equipment at the Kazbegi- Upper Larsi border checkpoint, where the customs office is located, which will be able to check, among other things, cars. This equipment, worth $2.5 million, is already there, but the U.S. has suspended the aid, and this equipment is now abandoned. What should be used for our benefit, including the security of Georgia and the Georgian people, is paused as a result of the Georgian Dream policy.”

The Revenue Service promptly issued a statement in response to the disseminated information, saying that the information was false. The Service noted that under the U.S. Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) program, Georgia received three X-ray tunnel systems for checking baggage (RAPISCAN 628XR) valued at $300,000 in April 2023 and to be installed at Batumi and Kutaisi airports, as well as the Kazbegi-Upper Larsi customs checkpoint. The statement said that at the moment the primary/supporting technical parts of the iron structure required for the installation of multi-purpose X-ray scanners have been delivered to the Kazbegi-Upper Larsi checkpoint. The statement also said that the equipment is securely protected around the clock and that the final procedures necessary for the infrastructure work are currently underway.

The U.S. Embassy in Georgia responded to Formula TV‘s inquiry with further clarifications on the matter, emphasizing that the U.S. State Department’s Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) program is still active in Georgia, but the delivery process of the X-ray scanners has been affected by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s decision to suspend assistance to the Georgian government due to Georgian Dream’s “false narratives and anti-democratic actions.” The Embassy statement also emphasized that the U.S. continues to support the Georgian people through various programs for students, businesses, farmers, minorities, civil society, and independent media.

On May 23, Secretary of State Blinken announced a visa restriction policy for undermining democracy in Georgia and as well a Comprehensive Review of all US-Georgia cooperation. Restrictions include individuals responsible for suppressing civil society and freedom of peaceful assembly in Georgia through violence or intimidation.

Later on July 5, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the indefinite postponement of the Noble Partner exercise in Georgia scheduled for July 25-August 6 this year. According to the statement, the decision was made after the U.S. initiated a comprehensive review of U.S.-Georgia bilateral relations.

