Georgia Finishes Paris 2024 Olympics with Seven Medals

Georgia finished the Paris Olympics with a total of seven medals and 24th place in the overall team standings – its highest ever finish and a significant achievement for the 3.5 million-strong nation.

In the latest match on August 11, 27-year-old freestyle wrestler Givi Macharashvili gave the country its final medal, silver, after losing to Bahrein’s Akhmed Tazhudinov in the 97kg category.

Overall, Judoka Lasha Bekauri, wrestler Geno Petriashvili, and weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze brightened the country the most with their golds. Judokas Tato Grigalashvili and Ilia Sulamanidze, along with wrestler Givi Macharashvili, earned silver medals. Boxer Lasha Guruli won a bronze.

The Paris Olympics also held special significance for Georgia’s Nino Salukvadze, a sport shooter, who reached a record-breaking milestone by competing in her tenth Olympic Games, the most ever for a female athlete.

Immediately after the conclusion of the Olympic Games, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili announced about the nomination of the athletes for the country’s highest honors. The gold medalists were nominated for the Saint George Order of Victory, while the other four athletes were nominated for the Order of Honor.

It is the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili who can officially award these honors.

