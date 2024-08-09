President Biden “Disappointed” with Georgian Gov’t Anti-Democratic Actions and False Statements

On August 9, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili shared on social media a letter from U.S. President Joe Biden commemorating the 16th anniversary of the August 2008 war and expressing the United States’ “steadfast” support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The letter, dated August 7, makes a clear distinction between the attitude of the American people and government toward the people of Georgia and Georgian government. In the letter, President Biden underscores his disappointment with the Georgian government’s anti-democratic actions and anti-Western messages and emphasizes that, despite it, the shared values between the U.S. and Georgia will continue to unite the countries.

The letter reads: “On behalf of the American people, I want to take this opportunity to recognize the spirit of the Georgian people as you mark the 16th anniversary of Russia’s invasion and subsequent occupation of one-fifth of your country. On this occasion, we remember those killed, injured, and displaced by Russia’s brutal invasion, as well as the Kremlin’s continuing efforts to increase its dominance over the occupied regions at the expense of the local population. The United States remains steadfast in its support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

The President Biden also recognizes the “clear will” of Georgian’s to officially join the Euro-Atlantic space, adding: “The United States applauds the people of Georgia’s unwavering commitment to a democratic future where civil society plays an active role in articulating different views and opinions.” However, the letter also stresses President Biden’s “disappointment” with “Georgian government’s anti-democratic actions, exemplified by the Kremlin-style “foreign agents” law and Georgian government officials’ false statements, which are inconsistent with EU and NATO membership norms.”

“Despite these moves, we remain committed to the Georgian people and their Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Throughout our 32-year bilateral relationship, Georgia and the United States have stood together in defense of peace, stability, freedom, and human rights. These common values unite our countries, and I know they will continue to unite our people for generations to come,” – concludes the letter.

