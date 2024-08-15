Russian Diplomat in UN Cites GD’s Blame For Saakashvili in August war

On August 14, Dmity Polyanskiy, Russia’s Charge d’Affaires to the United Nations, quoted parts of the August 13 statement by Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, in which the GD framed the 2008 war as the culmination of effort of the United National Movement (UNM) administration and former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to “bring Russian troops to Georgia” on “order from outside [of the country].”

Promptly picking up on the Georgian Dream narrative the Russian diplomat repeated it word by word during media stakeout as the UN Security Council, as the Council was still discussing the issue of Georgia. He began by saying that every year, Russia is “very much surprised by the manic desire” of its Western colleagues to discuss the issue of “Saakashvili’s aggression against South Ossetia in 2008.” He added that “this is resembling more and more a masochistic exercise” “given the position of Georgia’s authorities.”

He then quoted parts of GD’s Political Council statement that put the blame on Saakashvili and the UNM government for starting the war: “The major part of Georgian society is rightfully questioning the adequacy of Saakashvili. But the fact is that in August 2008, the adventurous activities of Saakashvili were result of not only his psychic instability, but also instructions from outside and well-planned treason…To establish long-term peace and stability in our country, it is vitally important to us to organize public legal trial, for our society to learn once and for all who committed this treacherous crimes against our country and our people.”

Polyanskiy concluded by saying: “Just try to recall these words when our western colleagues will come later to this rostrum and will lie to you about what happened at this moment.”

In the aforementioned statement, GD accuses Saakashvili’s government, allegedly backed by its Western patrons, of “provoking” Russia, “bringing Russian troops to Georgia” and “well-planned betrayal on orders from outside [the country]” as a result of Saakashvili’s “adventurist actions.”

Also Read: