French National Assembly Condemns Russian Interference in Georgian Elections

The French National Assembly adopted a resolution on March 12 calling for increased support for Ukraine, which also condemned Russian interference in the democratic processes of the European Union and its neighbors, “particularly in the Moldovan, Georgian and Romanian elections.”

Earlier, on May 22, 2024, the Assembly passed a resolution on Georgia, condemning the government’s illiberal turn, supporting the country’s European aspirations, and urging the repeal of the controversial Foreign Agents’ Law.

Georgia’s democratic backsliding has attracted increasing international attention, particularly after the enactment of the Foreign Agents Law and the subsequent contested parliamentary elections, marred by multiple irregularities, as documented in an OSCE/ODIHR report. The democratic backslide became more prominent following Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement of halting EU integration efforts. This led to ongoing protests, with multiple recorded cases of police violence, abuse and repression.

In parallel to the French resolution, the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Upper Chamber of the Czech Parliament adopted a resolution on March 12 criticizing, among other things the “widespread irregularities” in the October 26 elections. The committee condemned alleged human rights violations and called for new parliamentary elections under neutral supervision as the “only way out” of what it called a ” severe constitutional crisis.

