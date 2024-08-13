skip to content
The Capitol of the U.S., the home of the U.S. Congress. Photo: Senate.gov
News

U.S. Helsinki Commission Urges State Dept. to Target Scam Call Centers “Sponsoring” GD’s Activities

On August 12, the U.S. Helsinki Commission, called on the U.S. State Department to “crack down” on the call centers “that sponsor Georgian Dream’s antidemocratic campaign against the Georgian people.”

According to the U.S. Helsinki Commission, Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party “relies on dark money from a network of scam call centers around the world to fund its operations and harass its opposition.”

U.S. Helsinki Commission is a U.S. government commission that promotes human rights, military security, and economic cooperation in 57 countries in Europe, Eurasia, and North America. Nine Commissioners are members of the Senate, nine are members of the House of Representatives, and three are executive branch officials.

