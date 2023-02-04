Leadership Shuffle at UNM as New Leader Takes Charge

Following the election of Levan Khabeishvili as the new chairman of the United National Movement (UNM), several of the party leaders decided to quit their leadership posts. They said they will remain in the party.

A day after the election of the new leader, Khatia Dekanoidze said that she would no longer be heading the UNMs parliamentary faction.

Earlier, on January 30, Koba Nakopia who backed the defeated incumbent also resigned as chairman of the UNM political council, saying that he would remain in the party “until Mikheil Saakashvili is detained as Putin’s personal prisoner.”

Akaki Minashvili and Bacho Dolidze also resigned as the deputy chairman of the political council and the organizing secretary, respectively.

Giorgi Kirtadze, the head of the Batumi organization, and Giorgi Pataraia, the head of the public relations service, also quit.

MP Levan Khabeishvili has beaten the incumbent, Nika Melia to become the new chairman of the opposition United National Movement (UNM). The winner received 52.58% (21,656 votes), against Melia’s 40% (16,476 votes). The UNM held the election through an electronic voting system from January 28 to January 30.

Shortly before the elections, Nika Melia, then leader of the UNM party, accused former Interior and Defense Ministers Vano Merabishvili and Davit Kezerashvili, of using “vicious, KGB-like methods” to unseat him and promote Khabeishvili.

