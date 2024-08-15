Government to Allocate GEL 2 Million to Patriarchate University

The Georgian government will allocate GEL 2 million (about USD 743 600) to the St. Andrew’s Georgian University (SANGU), as Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signed a decree to that effect on August 14.

SANGU, also known as the Patriarchate University, is a private university that offers a variety of programs ranging from social sciences to computer science. But the University is more known for its religious spirit, for it was founded by the Georgian Patriarchate in 2008. The plenipotentiary representative of the Patriarch Ilia II to the St. Andrew’s Georgian University (SANGU) is the notorious cleric – Archbishop Jacob (Konstantine Iakobishvili), known for his pro-government stance, anti-Western statements and often violent calls against minorities.

The government’s preferential treatment of the Georgian Orthodox Church (GoC) and the blurring of the line between state and church have been a source of concern for advocates of a secular state. In 2018 the Constitutional court ruled unconstitutional the preferences to the GOC. The move is also notable because it comes in the midst of crucial elections, which are traditionally the period when preferential treatment of the Georgian Orthodox Church becomes more pronounced.

“It not only has a number of advantages compared to other civil sector actors but also actively takes part in ongoing processes in society and state,” said Salome Minesashvili, a researcher at the Georgian Institute of Politics (GIP), a local think tank, about the Georgian Orthodox Church.

Back in March, the Prime Minister announced that the government had earmarked GEL 35 million (about USD 11,194,000) in the 2024 state budget to support the Georgian Patriarchate’s educational projects, in addition to the GEL 25 million (about USD 9,328,000) the Patriarchate receives annually.

