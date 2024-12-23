Domestic and International Reactions to OSCE/ODIHR Final Report on Georgia

The Georgian President, the opposition, civil society and the country’s international partners stress that the OSCE/ODIHR final report on the parliamentary elections, issued on December 20, is a solid basis for calling for new, free and fair, elections in Georgia held in line with OSCE recommendations. However, while the ODIHR itself stresses that its mandate does not envisage recognition of endorsement of elections, but only comprehensive and impartial assessment of the electoral process, the ruling party has rushed to use the report to bolster its legitimacy, arguing that it describes the elections as “free and fair.”

We have a collection of reactions to the OSCE/ODIHR report from both national and international actors:

Domestic Reactions

The ruling Georgian Dream party welcomed the OSCE/ODIHR report with open arms, with GD’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze dedicating a briefing to it immediately after its release. Kobakhidze thanked the OSCE/ODIHR for “properly assessing” the elections in Georgia “despite attacks” from GD opponents, and claimed that the report said the elections were “free and competitive.”

“…certain shortcomings were identified, and polarization was also seen as one of the main problems, both in the political spectrum and in the media. These are the issues on which we also have relevant information. Overall, it is clear from the OSCE/ODIHR report that the elections were free and competitive, this is clear from the general content of the OSCE/ODIHR report. I would like to thank the OSCE/ODIHR once again,” stressed Kobakhidze.

Following Kobakhidze’s claims, Shalva Papuashvili, GD’s Speaker of the Parliament, also devoted a briefing to the report, beginning by comparing it to the OSCE/ODIHR assessment of the 2024 elections in the United States. The comparison was made to emphasize “how grave their certain assessments are with regard to the U.S.” and called to view the criticism contained in the report on Georgian in this context.

Regarding the Georgian elections, Papuashvili stressed: “The OSCE/ODIHR report is the turning point where all damaging speculation about the integrity of the elections should end. The opposition has been given the share in government, the number of mandates, that the Georgian people deemed necessary. It is also time to stop the foreign attacks on Georgian democracy and to recognize the will of the Georgian people expressed in the only legitimate way – through elections.”

Echoing this narrative, the parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze too celebrated OSCE/ODIHR’s report, stating that “in any case, we can say that none of the questions and speculations raised by our opposition were reflected as a point in the OSCE/ODIHR report.”

Meanwhile, President Salome Zurabishvili immediately stressed that the OSCE/ODIHR report had negatively assesed the elections, emphasizing that the organization’s “call for concrete action means new elections. That is the democratic way out of the deep crisis in which these elections have thrown Georgia.”

Commenting on the ruling party’s speculations, the President wrote on social media: “Constant lies from the state about domestic politics, the social situation and the outside world were the main method of governing the Soviet Union… A total lie reigns, where the statements of partners are presented to the public already falsified, while foreign partners are shamelessly deceived! The harshest conclusion of the OSCE/ODIHR is only one example!”

At the same time, three opposition coalitions (Strong Georgia, Coalition for Change, Unity-UNM) and the opposition party Gakharia for Georgia – all opposition actors that have crossed the electoral threshold – said the October 2024 elections following the OSCE/ODIHR’s “historically the most negative” report regarding elections in Georgia. In a joint statement they note that according to the report the elections failed to ensure the realizaitonof citizens’ constitutional right to vote. They also said that the report highlighted “voter intimidation, media bias, unequal conditions and violations of the secrecy of the vote,” which resulted in the elections failing to meet “basic democratic standards” necessary for the conduct of free and fair elections.

The opposition stressed that the OSCE/ODIHR report, while not directly questioning the legitimacy of the elections, pointed to a “legitimacy deficit” and underscored a lack of confidence in the electoral process. According to the opposition, these findings provide a “legal and logical basis” for new elections.

Notably, local monitoring organizations – the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), the My Vote monitoring mission – also emphasize the “extremely critical” nature of the OSCE/ODIHR final report on the October 26 elections. For them, the document is yet another reason to “hold new elections in Georgia”.

International Reactions

Pia Kauma, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assambly: “As OSCE PA President I urge full implementation of the recommendations found in the report.”

Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement: “The final OSCE/ODIHR report confirms serious flaws in Georgia’s recent parliamentary elections. Authorities must urgently address the priority recommendations to regain trust, recognition, and ensure a European future – one that has been driving hundreds of thousands of Georgians to the streets.”

Joe Wilson (SC-02), U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman: “After reviewing the OSCE/ODIHR report on the election in Georgia, I reiterate what I said earlier: the de facto Georgian Dream government is not legitimate. President Zurabishvili is the only legitimate force. Any new government must be formed through free and fair elections.”

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland: “I spoke with President Zurabishvili about the situation in Georgia. I reassured Madam President of my unwavering support for her leadership and the European aspirations of the Georgian people. They have an inalienable right to move towards a united Europe. New elections in accordance with OSCE recommendations are the way out of the current crisis.”

Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs: “OSCE/ODIHR final report on the parliamentary elections in Georgia is now out, confirming its preliminary conclusions. This is not the standard that we expect from an EU candidate country.”

Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia: “The OSCE/ODIHR report confirms serious flaws in Georgia’s elections. Authorities must address recommendations made and those responsible for human rights violations must be held accountable. I also emphasize that threatening statements by Georgian authorities are not acceptable.”

Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway: “Our serious concerns over the recent Georgia elections are confirmed by OSCE/ODIHR in its final report. When elections are flawed, democracy is endangered.”

Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland: “Being able to cast a vote in an election without fear of retribution is one of the most important elements of a democracy. In the recent election in Georgia this democratic right was compromised. ODIHR findings must be addressed and recommendations implemented. I thank OSCE/ODIHR for its invaluable work.”

Rihards Kols, MEP: “Lies grow until they swallow their creators whole. Georgian Dream’s latest fiction—claiming OSCE/ODIHR legitimized these elections—cannot mask the truth: voter intimidation, violence, and systemic manipulation. This isn’t democracy; it’s a constitutional coup. The international community must continue to stand with the Georgian people and demand new elections to restore Georgia’s path to freedom and justice. The only legitimate voice of the people remains President Zurabishvili. Old Soviet habits die hard, but truth prevails. Always.”

Michael Roth, Member of the German Bundestag: “The only solution to regain trust and confidence are new elections in Georgia.”

