PM Kobakhidze Attends the Ukraine Recovery Conference

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, attends the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) 2024, held in Berlin on June 11-12. The Conference brings together leaders from governments, businesses, and civil society to support the mobilization of international support for Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction, reform, and modernization.

“Today, we will once again state Georgia’s position on the events developing in the region in connection with Russia’s military aggression. Of course, we will reiterate our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we will once again express our readiness to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine to the extent possible for our country,” PM Kobakhidze told the media in Berlin.

The PM also argued the people of Georgia feel “special solidarity” with the people of Ukraine and reiterated that Georgia has backed “more than 600 decisions, various acts, a resolution” supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and condemning Russia’s military aggression.

PM Kobakhidze’s political statements on Ukraine often parrot Moscow’s rhetoric in the past. Most recently, on May 31, he said Ukraine’s government was “appointed from the outside,” which Kyiv strongly rebutted as “unfriendly.”

Nonetheless, the PM argued in Berlin that Georgia’s position on supporting Ukraine is “very clear” and “very firm” and pointed to the humanitarian assistance that Georgia has provided to Ukraine since the Russian invasion. Admitting to “difficulties” in relations between the two countries’ governments, PM Kobakhidze stressed that this would not prevent Georgia from providing the “maximum support” to the Ukrainian people.

More to follow…

