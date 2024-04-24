Georgia Extends Visa-Free Stay for Ukrainians to 3 Years

The Government of Georgia has issued a decree extending the visa-free stay for Ukrainian citizens from two to three years. The decree would also be applied retroactively to those who entered Georgia earlier.

The government administration clarified to Civil.ge that the extension is intended to enable Ukrainian citizens who have fled the war and are nearing the end of their two-year residency in Georgia to remain in the country legally.

As of now, citizens of a total of 94 countries are entitled to a one-year visa-free stay in Georgia.