Ukrainian Official Outlines Three Conditions for “Normalizing” Relations with Georgia

David Arakhamia, leader of the “Servant of the People” faction in the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, outlined three steps that Georgia must take to “normalize relations” with Ukraine, including releasing from prison and returning to Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili (who is a Ukrainian citizen), suspending direct flights with Russia “as demanded by the Georgian people themselves,” and stopping “helping the aggressor to evade sanctions.” “Then the normalization will be easy”- noted Arakhamia.

A day earlier, on March 11 the Government of Georgia issued two statements denouncing wanted UNM-era former Chief Prosecutor and Justice Minister Zurab Adeishvili’s inclusion in the official Ukrainian delegations to Brussels and Berlin. In one of the statements which addressed the Ukrainian authorities, the Georgian Government said “it is crucial and imperative for the normalization of relations that the Ukrainian authorities extradite the criminals currently holding high positions in their administration to Georgia.”

In response, Arakhamia’s wrote on his Telegram channel on March 12 that “the pro-Kremlin authorities in Georgia are putting forward some demands for the extradition of our citizens to “normalize relations” and “if we really talk about “normalization,” there is a plan [refers to the above mentioned three steps] for this…”

Responding to Arakhamia’s statement, on March 12 the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze once again emphasized Georgia’s support to Ukraine, and reiterated the call on the Ukrainian authorities “to make decisions that will contribute to the further deepening of historical friendship [between Ukraine and Georgia] and will not contribute to the artificial division of the peoples and the countries.”

According to PM Kobakhidze, now “there is a very difficult situation in Ukraine and “therefore, we, first of all, respect the Ukrainian people and, so, we are not going to enter into polemics with Arakhamia or other politicians.”

Also Read: