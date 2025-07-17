TASS: Yulia Tymoshenko controls mechanized brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Ukrainian party Batkivshchyna, effectively controls the 14th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whose command demonstrates loyalty to the politician, TASS reported, citing a source in the Russian security forces. According to the source, Ukrainian political parties have divided control of parts of the armed forces among themselves, and even the relatively “non-combat” Tymoshenko has supporters in the military. The source also commented on the recent decision to allocate an additional 412 billion hryvnia for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, calling the decision mediocre and saying it was effectively adopted at the behest of Western curators. At the same time, according to the source, the vote in the Verkhovna Rada was accompanied by a brawl between the parties, each of which sought to allocate funds to military units loyal to it (TASS).

TASS: SBU instructs teenagers to plot murder of Simonyan and Sobchak

The investigation into the attempted assassination of RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan and journalist Ksenia Sobchak, who are considered to be among the main propagandists of the Putin regime, has been extended until October 14, 2025, TASS reports, citing court documents. Several minors, including an eighth-grader, are involved in the case. They are charged with participation in a terrorist organization, robbery, and hooliganism. According to the investigation, the teenagers were preparing the attack on orders from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), who promised to pay 1.5 million rubles for each murder. The FSB previously reported that on July 14, 2024, members of the neo-Nazi group “Paragraph 88” were detained in Moscow and the Ryazan region while observing Simonyan and Sobchak. Weapons, ammunition, Nazi symbols, and evidence of plotting the crime were seized from them (TASS).

Savchuk: The West is trying to strangle Russia by threatening secondary tariffs on its trading partners

Western “hawks” are demanding that China, India, and Brazil stop buying “cheap Russian oil that fuels Putin’s war machine,” writes Russian political commentator Sergey Savchuk in his article on RIA Novosti. According to him, Senator Lindsey Graham is threatening Moscow with 100% tariffs on oil, and if the leaders of these countries do not force the Russian President to sit down at the negotiating table, the U.S. is threatening to impose secondary tariffs that will seriously damage their economies. Russia’s trade with China amounts to $197 billion, with India — $51 billion, and with Brazil — $12.4 billion. The author notes that Donald Trump has simultaneously issued two global ultimatums: Europe has been told that Ukraine’s armament must be financed by the eurozone countries, and Russia has been given a 50-day deadline to end hostilities. Despite the cooling of relations, NATO has fully supported these demands, Savchuk writes. The West is trying to strangle Russia through pressure on BRICS, but Russia remains open to dialogue and has no intention of giving up, the author emphasizes (ria.ru).

Pressure on Pashinyan continues from Russia

Ara Abramyan, the head of the Union of Armenians of Russia, has called on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign or refuse to participate in the next elections, RIA Novosti reports. According to Abramyan, Pashinyan has not fulfilled his promises to the people and must admit his mistakes. Parliamentary elections in Armenia are scheduled for 2026. In May, a conflict arose between Pashinyan and the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC). Pashinyan proposed changing the procedure for electing the head of the AAC. Later, Russian businessman of Armenian descent, Samvel Karapetyan, and Archbishops Galstanyan and Adzhapakhanyan, critics of Pashinyan’s policies, were arrested (ria.ru).

Zangezur corridor: a new link in Russia’s strategic encirclement, according to Drago Bosnić

Washington is seeking to take control of the Zangezur Corridor, a territory at the junction of the borders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, in order to keep Russia in a state of constant strategic alert, Russian propaganda outlet EADaily cites international analyst Drago Bosnić as saying. The outlet notes that the South Caucasus has historically been a key region linking Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East, and is of strategic importance for control over energy and transport projects. The article states that after the collapse of the USSR, the great powers tried to gain a foothold in the region, especially in Azerbaijan with its rich oil reserves. For the U.S. and its allies, the South Caucasus has become a tool for destabilizing Russia, especially its North Caucasus – an ethnically and culturally diverse region that is important for the Eurasian space, the propaganda outlet emphasizes (EADaily).