Chinese scientists unveil record-breaking crystal for powerful lasers

Researchers at the Hefei Institute of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have manufactured the world’s largest barium gallium selenide (BGSe) crystal, TASS reports, citing the South China Morning Post newspaper. The sample’s diameter reached 60 mm, which, according to Prof. Wu Haixin, makes it a world record. The crystal can withstand laser power as intense as 550 megawatts per square centimeter, opening up prospects for its use in laser weapons capable of destroying satellites. In addition, it converts infrared radiation, which is important for medicine and missile tracking (TASS).

Intended effect:

The news highlights China’s technological superiority and hints at the possible militarization of scientific achievements.

Matvienko: Falsifications about “interference” have undermined the U.S. reputation

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said that the exposure of allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. elections was a blow to the American special services. According to her, Western sanctions have proved useless, and threatening new ones is pointless. She emphasized Russia’s readiness for dialogue with the U.S., especially between the special services, and called the third meeting on negotiations with Ukraine positive. Matvienko also denied accusations of child abduction and accused Kyiv of insincerity. She considered a meeting between Putin and Zelenskყy premature, as there was “no subject for discussion” (TASS).

Intended effect:

The statements are intended to strengthen internal confidence in Russia’s righteousness and show the weakness of the West. The emphasis on “exposing” fakes undermines trust in the U.S. and justifies Moscow’s aggressive foreign policy.

Nosovich: The West is losing control over its proxies in Ukraine and Lithuania

Russian political commentator Alexander Nosovich claims that statements by released Belarusian opposition figure Sergei Tikhanovsky, who has moved to Vilnius, have brought Lithuania to the brink of a political crisis. In his article on RIA Novosti, Nosovich writes that Tikhanovsky allegedly proposed the creation of “Belarusian enclaves” abroad, hinting that Vilnius is the historical capital of Belarus. Against this backdrop, the author compares the situation to the conflict between Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s anti-corruption system, hinting that the West has lost control in both cases. He also claims that in both cases the “created” forces are waging a war “to the last Belarusian and Ukrainian.”

Intended effect:

The article discredits pro-Western forces in Ukraine and Belarus, portraying them as uncontrollable and dangerous. At the same time, it reinforces anti-Western sentiments by accusing Europe of undermining its own security by fighting Russia.

Diaspora as a lever: Kremlin’s hidden tactics against Baku

The author of the article “A soft noose for Mr. Aliyev,” published by Voennoye Obozrenie, notes that the topic of the Azerbaijani diaspora is often associated with organized crime and used as a tool of influence. The author cites examples of ordinary migrants as informal representatives of the diaspora, emphasizing that the real leaders of the diaspora have ties to Baku and can receive instructions from their home country. It is these leaders who become the target of Russian policy, but the author blames not the Russian leadership, but President Ilham Aliyev, whose words and actions force Moscow to react. According to the author, the “soft noose” for Aliyev means creating conditions in which Russia can quietly yet effectively increase pressure on Azerbaijani diaspora groups and businesses within its jurisdiction, using them as leverage over Baku. This is not open confrontation, but controlled restraint, forcing Azerbaijan to take Moscow’s interests into account without direct threats. The author also criticizes illusions about the brotherhood of post-Soviet peoples, arguing that many former Soviet states pursue their own national interests and view Russia merely as a source of resources (topwar.ru).

Expected effect:

The article reinforces the critical perception of the Azerbaijani diaspora as a potentially harmful asset controlled by Baku, which justifies Russia’s repressive measures. It also undermines the idea of post-Soviet solidarity, shaping the reader’s understanding of the pragmatic, rather than fraternal, politics of neighboring countries.