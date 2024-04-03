44 States, Including Georgia Sign Declaration Calling for Hague Tribunal to Prosecute Russia

On April 2, the Ministerial Conference on Restoring Justice for Ukraine, with the support of 44 countries, including Georgia, adopted a political declaration calling for the establishment of a special tribunal in the Hague to investigate and prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine and to compensate for damages.

The signatories of the Declaration condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine as a clear violation of the international legal order and call upon Russia to immediately cease its war of aggression against Ukraine, recalling in this regard the legally binding order of the International Court of Justice of March 16, 2022 to immediately cease its military operations.

The Declaration emphasizes the need for joint efforts to ensure a thorough investigation and accountability for all violations of international law during Russia’s war against Ukraine, with a particular focus on the crime of aggression. It acknowledges the commitments made by various states at a conference to support investigations and recognizes the involvement of institutions such as the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

It also welcomes the establishment of the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) and reaffirms the intention to establish a special tribunal to hold Russia accountable for the crime of aggression. This tribunal aims to prosecute the highest military and political leadership of Russia, with the Netherlands offering to host the tribunal.

In the area of compensation for damages inflicted on Ukraine, the statement welcomes the launch of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine by the Fourth Council of Europe Summit of Heads of State and Government, which will serve as record of evidence and claims information on damage, loss or injury caused.

The Declaration also welcomes “discussions within the international community on possible uses of immobilised Russian sovereign assets and the proceeds thereof for the benefit of Ukraine, in accordance with international law and our respective legal systems.”

