President Laments “not Given an Opportunity” to Meet with Armenian PM

On January 26, Georgia’s President, Salome Zurabishvili, expressed her regret for not being given an opportunity to hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his visit to Georgia.

President Zurabishvili shared a post on Facebook, stating: “The President of Georgia welcomes the visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to the country, but it is a pity that the President was not given the opportunity to meet and properly receive the leaders of friendly countries during their visit to Georgia.”

She also lamented the lack of communication from relevant authorities regarding high-level visits, meetings, or events planned in the country.

Prime Minister Pashinyan visited Georgia on January 26 to chair together with Prime Minister Garibashvili the meeting of the Georgian-Armenian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Tbilisi. During his visit the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two countries was signed.

