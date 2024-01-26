Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan Visits Georgia Signs Strategic Partnership Declaration

The Armenian delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Georgia on January 26. During the visit, PM Pashinyan met with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili. The Prime Ministers of the two countries chaired the session of the Georgian-Armenian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Tbilisi, after which Garibashvili and Pashinyan made joint statements to journalists. The sides signed the declaration on Strategic Partnership, the prime ministers said as they made joint statements to the press on the results of the visit.

Intergovernmental Commission Meeting

The 13th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation between Georgia and the Republic of Armenia convened at the Government Administration, led by the Prime Ministers of both nations. According to the press release by the government administration, discussions during the session encompassed various facets of economic collaboration between Georgia and Armenia, including the potential for cooperation in economic relations, trade, as well as sectors such as transport, energy, tourism, culture, and education.

Highlighting the significance of the bilateral economic relationship, the PM Garibashvili emphasized that Armenia stands as one of Georgia’s crucial trade partners, consistently ranking within the top ten in recent years. He also underscored the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation as a pivotal platform for enhancing economic, trade, transport, and cultural ties between the two countries.

The session also discussed the importance of peace and stability in the region. Garibashvili expressed Georgia’s ongoing commitment to fostering the peace process and readiness to sustain engagement in this regard.

Post-session, both parties formalized their commitment through the signing of a joint declaration establishing a strategic partnership between Georgia and the Republic of Armenia. Additionally, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding pertaining to cooperation in agriculture, another one in the field of healthcare, and an agreement aimed at improving the working conditions of diplomatic missions and consular institutions of both countries. These documents were also signed by members of the cabinet of ministers from Armenia and Georgia.

Joint Press Conference

The Prime Ministers of Georgia and Armenia held a joint press conference to review the issues discussed at the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission. They spoke of bilateral economic cooperation, the process of achieving peace and stability in the region through the expected peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the future prospects of cooperation between the countries.

At the briefing the counterparts also addressed the future infrastructure projects that will have a significant impact on the region, including the Black Sea Submarine Cable project and the Armenian Crossroads of Peace project. In addition, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated Georgia on receiving the status of an EU candidate country.

During the press briefing the Prime Minister of Armenia stated: “During the talks with Mr. Garibashvili we also decided to instruct the authorities to take effective steps to settle the issue of the demarcation of the Armenian-Georgian border.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)