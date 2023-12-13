President Zurabishvili Concludes Pro-EU Campaign, Shunned by GD

On December 13, ahead of the European Council’s crucial decision on Georgia’s EU candidacy, President Salome Zurabishvili invited the diplomatic corps, current and former politicians, and civil society leaders at a concluding event of the “Our Voice to Europe” campaign and symbolically handed over citizens’ signatures in favor of the EU accession to the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński.

President Zurabishvili, the EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński, and the Polish Ambassador to Georgia Mariusz Maszkiewicz, speaking on behalf of the diplomatic corps, addressed the guests with messages of support for Georgia’s European aspiration.

The ruling “Georgian Dream” party members declined the invitation, with GD Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze saying the party “no longer trusts” the “UNM president,” referring to the GD’s arch-rival, United National Movement and implying she has switched to the opposition. GD tried and failed to impeach Zurabishvili for her visits to the European capitals, saying she did not have the government’s prior approval. The state institutions, including universities, did not allow the President to hold meetings on their premises in frames of the “Our Voice to Europe” campaign.

The petition campaign was launched on November 8, following the European Commission’s positive recommendation on Georgia’s EU candidacy. As part of the campaign, the President has embraced the diverse segments of Georgian society who signed the petition, appealing to European leaders to grant Georgia candidate status, and underscoring the people’s united choice for the country’s European future. At each meeting, Zurabishvili gave speeches, usually about the importance of Europe for Georgia.

On November 15, the residents of the Tsnori town, and the social enterprise “Knowledge Cafe” joined the campaign;

On November 16, the President received and addressed the representatives of the cultural sector at the Orbeliani Palace;

at the Orbeliani Palace; On November 22, another meeting was held at the Orbeliani Palace, where the President invited and addressed the representatives of youth organizations and the students ;

; On November 25, during her visit to the town of Gori, Zurabishvili gave a speech, in which she once again emphasized the importance of the signature campaign;

On November 26, another meeting was held at the Orbeliani Palace, this time with the representatives of all Georgian media ;

; On November 27, a meeting with the representatives of the scientific and academic community was held at the Orbeliani Palace;

was held at the Orbeliani Palace; On November 28, in the town of Kvareli, the President Zurabishvili, together with the US Ambassador, the Ambassadors of the EU member states, and NATO representatives, attended the event dedicated to the fourth anniversary of the establishing the local non-governmental organization “Euroclub Kvareli.” On the same day, Zurabishvili held another meeting in the city of Telavi, where she addressed the 15 local NGOs and youth. They also joined the campaign;

On November 29, Zurabishvili held another meeting in the town of Tsnori, where she visited “Knowledge Cafe,” met with and addressed the youth and locals, who signed the petition. On the same day, Zurabishvili arrived in the village of Melaani; she visited the local non-formal education center “Melo” and met with the youth, who expressed their support for Georgia’s European path and joined the signature campaign;

On November 30, Zurabishvili met with the representatives of small and medium business at the Orbeliani Palace;

at the Orbeliani Palace; On December 3, the President welcomed the persons with disabilities at the Orbeliani Palace;

at the Orbeliani Palace; On December 4, the President hosted the representatives from the healthcare sector ;

; On December 5, on the International Volunteer Day, Zurabishvili welcomed volunteers at the Orbeliani Palace;

at the Orbeliani Palace; On December 6, the President met with the representatives of the sports community at Orbeliani Palace;

at Orbeliani Palace; On December 10, Zurabishvili held another, this time online meeting with the representatives of the Georgian diaspora in the EU countries.

On December 13, the last meeting was held at the Orbeliani Palace, with the representatives of acting and former Georgian officials, opposition politicians and diplomatic representatives.

