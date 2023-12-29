Georgia’s GDP Up by 5.9% in November 2023

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 5.9% for November 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on December 28.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: financial and insurance activities; construction; professional, scientific-technical activities; and trade.

Declines were registered in manufacturing, energy, transportation and storage.

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-November 2023 equaled 6.9%.

