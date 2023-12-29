 Placeholder canvas
Batumi Port. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Georgia’s GDP Up by 5.9% in November 2023

Civil.ge Send an email 29/12/2023 - 11:51
Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 5.9% for November 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on December 28.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: financial and insurance activities; construction; professional, scientific-technical activities; and trade.

Declines were registered in manufacturing, energy, transportation and storage.

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-November 2023 equaled 6.9%.

