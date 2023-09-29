 Placeholder canvas
News

Georgia’s GDP Up by 5.8% in August 2023

Civil.ge Send an email 29/09/2023 - 13:24
25 Less than a minute

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 5.8% for August
2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on September 29.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: financial and insurance activities, construction, manufacturing, and trade.

Declines were registered in real estate activities, transportation and storage, information and communication activities.

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-August 2023 equaled 7.0%.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 29/09/2023 - 13:24
25 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Russian Missile Ship 'Cyclone.'

Russian Missile Ship ‘Cyclone’ in Sokhumi

29/09/2023 - 16:11

The Daily Beat: 28 September

29/09/2023 - 09:00

PM Garibashvili Speaks to Media on EU status, Zurabishvili Impeachment and Other Issues

28/09/2023 - 17:55

HRC Report Highlights Disproportionate Use of Police at Protests

28/09/2023 - 13:50
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button