Georgia’s GDP Up by 5.8% in August 2023

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 5.8% for August

2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on September 29.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: financial and insurance activities, construction, manufacturing, and trade.

Declines were registered in real estate activities, transportation and storage, information and communication activities.

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-August 2023 equaled 7.0%.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)