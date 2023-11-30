Georgia’s GDP Up by 6.2% in October 2023

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 6.2% for October

2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on November 30.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: financial and insurance activities; wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transportation and storage.

Declines were registered in manufacturing and real estate activities.

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-October 2023 equaled 6.9%.

