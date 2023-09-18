Geostat: Q2’23 GDP Up by 7.5%

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 7.5% year-over-year and amounted to GEL 19.3 billion (USD 7.5 billion) during the second quarter of 2023, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on September 18.

Geostat said the growth was registered in wholesale and retail trade and administrative and support service activities (42.8%); construction (22.7%); information and communication (20.2%); education (19.6%); repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (14.6%); public administration and defence and compulsory social security (11.1%); transportation and storage (6.8%).

Geostat reported a decline in agriculture, forestry and fishing (-7.1 percent); electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-7.0 percent); manufacturing (-2.8 percent).

Geostat will publish the revised data on November 15, 2023.

