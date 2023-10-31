 Placeholder canvas
Georgia’s GDP Up by 5.1% in September 2023

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 5.1% for September
2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on October 31.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: financial and insurance activities, construction, trade, accommodation and food service activities.

Declines were registered in manufacturing, transportation and storage, and real estate activities.

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-September 2023 equaled 6.8%.

