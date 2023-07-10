Georgian Citizens Detained Near the Tskhinvali Occupation Line Released

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported on July 10 that the six Georgian citizens illegally detained on July 7 near the village of Mejvriskhevi in the Gori region have been released and are in central government-controlled territory.

According to SSSG, the release was facilitated through various channels, including the “hotline” mechanism of the EU Monitoring Mission, as well as other resources available to the central government. The Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions and international partners were promptly informed of the incident.

It is noted in the statements of the Service, that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the occupying power”. SSSG declares that the central government, together with international partners, is “actively working to secure the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied territories”.

