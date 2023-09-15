Georgian Citizen Illegaly Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

Shida Kartli villages near Tskhinvali occupation line as seen from Georgia's East-West Highway. June, 2019. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
On September 15,  representatives of the Russian occupation forces illegally detained a Georgian citizen in the occupied Tskhinvali region territory near the village of Odzisi, Dusheti municipality, reports State Security Service of Georgia in its release.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the State Security Service activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. International partners and the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions were immediately informed of the incident.

All available mechanisms were activated in order to release the illegally detained Georgian citizen as soon as possible, according to the SSSG press release.

The SSSG stresses that the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the occupying power.

