Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line Released
Georgian citizen Archil Basanidze, illegally detained by Russian occupation forces near Tskhinvali was released on October 15, State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported.
According to SSSG, hotline and all available mechanisms at the government’s disposal were actively used for Basanidze’s release.
It also note in the service’s press release that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the Russian federation.” The SSSG says that the central government, together with international partners, is “actively working to secure the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied regions.”
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)