Two Georgian Citizens Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

On August 22, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) stated that representatives of the Russian occupation forces illegally detained two Georgian citizens near the village of Akhalubani, Gori region.

According to SSSG, international partners and co-chairs of international discussions in Geneva have been informed about the incident. The hotline under the auspices of the EU Monitoring Mission was also activated.

The SSSG holds the occupying forces responsible for all destructive actions committed in the occupied territories of Georgia and along the occupation line, and declares that “all available mechanisms have been activated to release the illegally detained Georgian citizens as soon as possible”.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)