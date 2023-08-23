State Security Service
Two Georgian Citizens Detained Near the Tskhinvali Occupation Line Released

Two Georgian citizens Tamaz Psitidze and Zurab Petriashvili, illegally detained by Russian occupation forces near the village of Akhalubani in Gori Municipality were released on August 23, the State Security Service of Georgia reported.

According to SSSG, the release was facilitated through various channels, including the “hotline” mechanism of the EU Monitoring Mission, as well as other resources available to the central government. The Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions and international partners were promptly informed of the incident.

It also noted that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the occupying power”. SSSG added that the central government, together with international partners, is “actively working to secure the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied regions.”

