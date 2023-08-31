Georgia’s GDP Up by 5.5% in July 2023

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 5.5 % for July

2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on August 31.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: financial and insurance activities, construction, trade, professional, and scientific-technical activities.

Declines were registered in manufacturing, mining and quarrying, information and communication

activities.

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-July 2023 equaled 7.2%.