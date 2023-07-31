Georgia’s GDP Up by 7.7% in June 2023

Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 7.7% in June 2023, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on July 31.

Geostat said that growth was observed in construction, trade, financial and insurance activities.

A decline was registered in transportation and storage and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply activities.

According to Geostat, the average growth rate for January-June 2023 is 7.6%.

