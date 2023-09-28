Parliament Speaker Meets with Secretary General of the Council of Europe

On September 28, the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, met with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić.

According to the Parliament press release, the Secretary General noted the Council of Europe’s unwavering support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and expressed its readiness to continue the confidence-building mechanisms.

The parties reviewed the cooperation between Georgia and the Council of Europe and further steps in this direction. The Speaker of the Parliament informed the Secretary General about the implementation of the recommendations of the European Union.

In this context, the partnership between the Parliament of Georgia and the Venice Commission was emphasized, as well as the importance of a positive decision by the European Union. The meeting took place within the framework of the European Conference of Speakers of the Parliaments of the Member States of the Council of Europe in Dublin.

