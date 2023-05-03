Parliament Chair Meets with German Bundestag Delegation

The Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, met with members of the Committee on European Union Affairs of the German Bundestag who are visiting Georgia. The meeting focused on the long-standing diplomatic relations and fruitful cooperation between Germany and Georgia.

The President of the Parliament spoke about the process of fulfilling the EU-12 priorities.

Members of the European Union Committee of the German Bundestag expressed their interest in the current parliamentary life in Georgia. The Speaker informed them about legislative issues and talked about current political processes.

Members of the European Union Committee of the German Bundestag were interested in the current parliamentary life in Georgia. The Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia briefed them on legislative issues and talked about current political processes.

The Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia asked the members of the Committee on European Union Affairs of the German Bundestag to support Georgia on its way to European integration.

The meeting was also attended by Anri Okhanashvili, Chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Georgian Parliament, and Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)