Speaker of the Parliament Visits Romania

The Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, is on an official visit to Romania from September 24 to 27. During this visit, Speaker Papuashvili and his accompanying delegation have scheduled bilateral meetings with the President of the Romanian Senate, the Acting President of the Chamber of Deputies, and representatives of various committees of the Romanian Parliament.

In addition, Papuashvili will address the members of the Senate during a plenary session and meet with Romania’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. The Speaker will also participate in a roundtable discussion organized by the President of the Euro-Atlantic Sustainability Center.

Meeting with the President of the Senate

Chairman Shalva Papuashvili met with Romanian Senate President Nicolae Ciucă and expressed gratitude for Romania’s unwavering support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and European aspirations, according to the press release of the Georgian Parliament.

The discussion focused on the strategic partnership between Georgia and Romania, with Papuashvili highlighting Nicolae Ciucă’s significant role in strengthening Georgian-Romanian relations. The two sides explored cooperation at the parliamentary level, as well as in the economic and energy sectors, with a focus on Black Sea connectivity and increasing the European Union’s energy independence.

The release notes that Ciucă praised the impact of these strategic projects on bilateral relations. During the meeting, Papuashvili also provided insight into Georgia’s progress toward EU and NATO membership, underscoring the importance of continued Romanian support during this crucial period. The President of the Senate “positively assessed” Georgia’s reforms and stressed the importance of EU and NATO recognition of Georgia’s achievements and contributions to international missions. He pledged Romania’s continued support for Georgia’s EU and NATO membership aspirations.

During the meeting, the parties signed a joint declaration aimed at promoting dialogue and exchange of experience between the Parliament of Georgia and the Senate of Romania in areas of common interest. The declaration confirms Romania’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and membership in NATO and the European Union, as well as its readiness to assist Georgia.

Fruitful meeting with @NicolaeCiuca, President of the #Romanian Senate. Talked about 🇬🇪-🇷🇴 strategic partnership, parliamentary cooperation, Black Sea security & connectivity and 🇬🇪's #EU & #NATO membership. Glad to receive 🇷🇴's full support for 🇬🇪's European choice. pic.twitter.com/aS9jjulqd2 — Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) September 25, 2023

More to Follow…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)