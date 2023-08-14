Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 18.0% in January-July 2023

On August 14, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 18.0% in January-July 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reaching USD 12, 097.6 million.

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 15.7% to reach USD 3, 575.6 million, while imports increased by 19.0% and totaled USD 8, 522.1 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 4, 946.5 million, representing 40.9% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on August 21, 2023.

