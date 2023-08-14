Batumi Port. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 18.0% in January-July 2023

14/08/2023 - 13:18
20 1 minute read

On August 14, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 18.0% in January-July 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reaching USD 12, 097.6 million.

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 15.7% to reach USD 3, 575.6 million, while imports increased by 19.0% and totaled USD 8, 522.1 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 4, 946.5 million, representing 40.9% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on August 21, 2023.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
14/08/2023 - 13:18
20 1 minute read

Civil.ge

This is a product produced by Civil.ge team, delivering news and commentary on Georgia since 2001.

მსგავსი/Related

PM Garibashvili Touts China Ties in CGTN Interview

12/08/2023 - 19:57

Doctor’s Team Under the PD: Saakashvili Health Slowly Deteriorating

10/08/2023 - 15:56

Ombudsman Shares Negative Evaluation by ODIHR on ‘Foreign Agents’ Laws

09/08/2023 - 18:00

Local News Outlet Calls on Authorities to Ensure Safety of its Journalists

09/08/2023 - 16:06
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button