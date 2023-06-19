Geostat: Q1’23 GDP Up by 7.7%

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 7.7% year-over-year and amounted to GEL 16.5 billion (USD 6.2 billion) during the first quarter of 2023, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on June 19.

Geostat said the growth was registered in wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (14.0%); information and communication (44.2%); construction (15.1%); public administration and defence and compulsory social security (10.5%); education (13.4%); arts, entertainment and recreation (17.2%).

Geostat reported a decline in manufacturing (-6.6%); human health and social work activities (-12.7%); mining and quarrying (-10.8%); agriculture, forestry and fishing (-2.3%); real estate activities (-0.3%).

Geostat will publish the revised data on November 15, 2023.

