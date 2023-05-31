Georgia’s GDP Up by 7.5% in April 2023

Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 7.5% in April 2023, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on May 31.

Geostat said that growth was observed in construction, financial and insurance activities, transportation and storage, information and communication, and trade.

A decline was registered in manufacturing and real estate activities.

According to Geostat, the average growth rate for January-April 2023 is 7.3%.

