Geostat: Q3’22 GDP Up by 9.8%

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 9.8% year-over-year and amounted to GEL 19.3 billion (USD 7.2 billion) during the third quarter of 2022, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on December 19.

Geostat said the growth was registered in Information and communication (74.9%); electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply (34.7%); Transportation and storage (29.0%); construction (9.1%); wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (8.8%); manufacturing (5.5%).

Geostat reported a decline in health and social services (-14.3%); real estate activities (-6.3 %), and professional, scientific, and technical activities (-5.7%).

Geostat will publish the revised data on November 15, 2023.

