“Girchi – More Freedom” and “Droa” Announce Electoral Alliance

On September 6, the opposition parties “Girchi – More Freedom” and “Droa” officially declared the formation of their electoral alliance. According to press releases from both parties, they are joining forces on the basis of the following shared principles:

No cooperation with the Russian regime;

A clear vision of the future;

Motivation to replace the Soviet one-party system with a modern, Western-style coalition government.

Previously, a pre-election deal was also announced by the leaders of UNM and “Strategy Aghmashenebeli,” Grigol Vashadze and Levan Khabeishvili, during a briefing on July 20. According to both parties, their collaborative union is aimed “at defeating the Ivanishvili’s Russian party.”

