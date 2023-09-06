News
“Girchi – More Freedom” and “Droa” Announce Electoral Alliance
On September 6, the opposition parties “Girchi – More Freedom” and “Droa” officially declared the formation of their electoral alliance. According to press releases from both parties, they are joining forces on the basis of the following shared principles:
- No cooperation with the Russian regime;
- A clear vision of the future;
- Motivation to replace the Soviet one-party system with a modern, Western-style coalition government.
Previously, a pre-election deal was also announced by the leaders of UNM and “Strategy Aghmashenebeli,” Grigol Vashadze and Levan Khabeishvili, during a briefing on July 20. According to both parties, their collaborative union is aimed “at defeating the Ivanishvili’s Russian party.”
Also Read:
- 22/07/2023 – Explainer | Why do the parties start to merge?
- 28/06/2023 – Court Fines Zurab Japaridze GEL 2,500 for March 8 Rally
- 06/06/2022 – Lelo, Girchi More Freedom Join ALDE
- 13/08/2021 – Khoshtaria’s Droa Movement Transformed into Political Party
- 19/11/2021 – Khoshtaria Ends Hunger Strike
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)