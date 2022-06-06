Lelo, Girchi More Freedom Join ALDE

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) party has accepted Lelo for Georgia, a parliamentary opposition party, and right-libertarian Girchi – More Freedom outfit as its full and associate members, respectively.

The decisions for two Georgian parties to join one of Europe’s largest political networks were made on June 2 at the ALDE Congress in Dublin, Ireland.

🇬🇪 @LeloForGeorgia from Georgia has just been approved as a full member of #ALDEParty – Welcome! pic.twitter.com/1T3iiJlo12 — ALDE Party (@ALDEParty) June 2, 2022

There are now five Georgian parties that are members of the liberal party network. Earlier members include the Republican Party of Georgia, led by MP Khatuna Samnidze, Free Democrats, and Strategy Aghmashenebeli, led by MP Giorgi Vashadze.

During the Dublin Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party has also been accepted as a member of the European liberal party.

Also in Dublin on June 4, ALDE adopted a resolution backing the EU membership candidacies of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, which applied to join the 27-member bloc shortly after Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24. The European Commission is expected to provide its opinion on the application of three countries in the coming weeks.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)