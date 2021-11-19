Khoshtaria Ends Hunger Strike

Elene Khoshtaria of the opposition Droa party announced she is ending her 17-day hunger strike after the Justice Ministry offered jailed hunger-striking ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili a transfer to Gori Military Hospital.

She said in a tweet the decision fulfilled her “one and only request.”

Speaking with reporters she stressed that transferring Saakashvili to the Gori clinic “is a solution in this situation, in terms of Mikheil Saakashvili’s safety and health.” It has to be a transparent, peaceful process, she added.

Khoshtaria expressed hopes that Saakashvili agrees to the offer, as his “life is in danger, peace in this country is in danger too.”

Khoshtaria left the building of the Parliament, where she has been on the hunger strike since November 3. She was taken to a hospital for rehabilitation.

Accusing the Georgian Dream authorities of taking “sadistic and cynical revenge” against the jailed ex-President, Khoshtaria began the hunger strike with demands to transfer Saakashvili from the Gldani prison hospital.

