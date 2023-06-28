Court Fines Zurab Japaridze GEL 2,500 for March 8 Rally

The Court fined Zurab Japaridze, the leader of the “Girchi – More Freedom” party, and Nika Mosiashvili, a member of the party GEL 2,500 each. Japaridze, arrested near the Parliament building on March 8, says he was physically assaulted during the arrest. The police charged Japaridze with petty hooliganism and resisting the police under Articles 166 and 173 of the Administrative Offense Code.

