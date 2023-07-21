UNM, Strategy Agmashenebeli Strike Pre-Election Deal

On a briefing held on July 20, Levan Khabeishvili, the chairman of the United National Movement, announced a pre-election deal with “Strategy Agmashenebeli’s” leader Giorgi Vashadze, aimed, as he said, “at defeating the Ivanishvili’s Russian party.”

According to Khabeishvili, UNM, as “the largest pro-European party,” decided to create a “platform for victory” in cooperation with other pro-Western parties.

“After specific consultations, we have reached an agreement with the party which, according to all polls and research, is also the largest pro-Western party among the parties. I mean, the strategy Aghmashenebeli,” Khabeishvili said.

According to the latest opinion poll, published by IRI in April, 14% had named UNM as their first intended vote, with an additional 3% naming it as their second choice, and 2% supported “Strategy Agmashenebeli” an additional 4% as a second choice.

Vashadze said the alliance’s objective is “solving [citizens’] problems, accelerating Georgia’s accession to NATO and the European Union, de-occupation and restoration of territorial integrity.”

The announcement meant the Strategy Agmashenebeli has exited another alliance, created in October 2022, alongside Girchi-More Freedom and Droa parties. These two did not join the alliance with UNM.

Elene Khoshtaria of Droa wrote that despite the positive experience of collaboration with Giorgi Vashadze, her party does not currently see itself as part of the alliance with the UNM and will present its own electoral platform. Representative of Girchi-More Freedom Tsotne Koberidze also told the media that his party does not intend to ally with UNM.