Bank Accounts of Opposition Droa Party, its Leader Elene Khoshtaria Frozen

Authorities froze the bank accounts of the opposition Droa party and its leader, Elene Khoshtaria, over what she said was the party’s failure to pay a GEL 50 (approximately USD 18) court fee related to its 2021 municipal election appeal.

Calling the move a “form of repression,” Khoshtaria said party donations remain secure in another account, as the frozen account contained only GEL 17. The opposition leader, who has pledged strict noncooperation with Georgian Dream, also said she will neither pay any fine nor appear in any court.

A day before the National Bureau of Enforcement froze her and her party’s bank accounts, Khoshtaria asked supporters for donations via Facebook. She thanked them for earlier contributions, which she said helped organize rallies in Tbilisi and the regions, and requested additional support for the party’s plans in August.

In March, authorities froze the bank accounts of several fundraising initiatives that supported protesters, including by covering their GEL 5,000 fines for road blockages. The Prosecutor’s Office said the funds were frozen as part of a criminal investigation into sabotage and other charges, claiming they “financed illegal activities” and “encouraged civil unrest.”

This post is also available in: ქართული