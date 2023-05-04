Georgian Citizens Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

Chito Akhalkatsi and Gocha Mamagulashvili, illegally detained by Russian occupation forces on April 30 near the village of Dvan in the Kareli municipality, have been released and are now safe within the territory controlled by the central government.

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) has confirmed that the release of Akhalkatsi and Mamagulashvili was made possible through various channels, including the “hotline” mechanism and other resources available to the central government.

“The responsibility for these actions, which took place within the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line, lies solely with the occupying power” states SSSG.

