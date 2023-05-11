Georgian Citizen Detained by the Russian Occupying Force

According to State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG), on May 11 representatives of the Russian occupying forces illegally detained a Georgian citizen in the occupied area near the village of Mejvriskhevi, Gori municipality.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the State Security Service activated the EU Monitoring Mission’s hotline. International partners and the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions were immediately informed of the incident.

The State Security Service says all existing mechanisms were activated in order to release the illegally detained persons as soon as possible.

It is noted in the statement of the Service, that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the occupying power”.

