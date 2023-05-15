One Released and Another Georgian Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

The State Security Service of Georgia announced on May 15 that the Russian occupying forces illegally detained a Georgian citizen in the occupied area near the village of Ergneti in the Gori Municipality.

The security service noted that the hotline mechanism of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) has been activated and international partners as well as the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) have been notified.

The security service also said that Giorgi Megrelishvili, who was illegally detained near the village of Nikozi on May 14, has been released and transferred to the Tbilisi-controlled territory.

“The responsibility for the destructive actions committed in the occupied regions of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power,” the State Security Service said adding that “all the existing mechanisms have been activated to ensure the prompt release of the illegally detained Georgian citizen.”

Note: The article was updated at 18:45 on May 15, 2023 with information about the release of another Georgian citizen.

