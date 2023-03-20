In January-February 2023, Foreign Trade Increased by 12.3%

On March 20, the National Statistics Service of Georgia published preliminary data indicating that in January-February 2023, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 12.3% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, totaling $2.9 billion in value.

During the same period, exports from Georgia increased by 20.3% to $914.8 million, while imports rose by 9% to $1.98 billion. As a result, the country’s negative trade balance was $1.06 billion, representing 36.9% of its foreign trade turnover.

In January-February 2023, Russia was Georgia’s largest trade partner with $467.07 million in trade volume, followed by Turkey with $387.02 million, China with $246.35 million, Azerbaijan with $242.15 million, and Armenia with $203.18 million.

During the same period, Armenia was Georgia’s largest trade partner in exports with $133.08 million, followed by Russia with $128.24 million, China with $112.35 million, Azerbaijan with $111.24 million, and Kazakhstan with $77.93 million.

In terms of imports, Georgia’s largest trading partners were Russia with $338.82 million, Turkey with $322.16 million, China with $133.99 million, Azerbaijan with $130.91 million, and Germany with $118.16 million.

In January 2023, the largest commodity groups in exports were led by motor cars – with 236.84 million US dollars. Then come: copper ores and concentrates – with 143.41 million US dollars; ferro-alloys – with 71.69 million US dollars; wine of fresh grapes – 34.49 million US dollars; spirituous beverages – 24.17 million US dollars; nitrogenous fertilizers – 21.05 million US dollars; motor vehicles designed to transport 10 or more persons, including the driver – 20 million US dollars; gold unwrought or in semi-manufactured forms, or in powder form- 16.35 million US dollars; hazelnuts and other nuts – 16.32 million US dollars; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, and cigarettes – 16.03 million US dollars; other commodities – 314.46 million US dollars.

As for imports, the major commodity groups here are motor cars – with 207.81 million US dollars; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – with 175.52 million US dollars; petroleum and petroleum oils – 158.35 million US dollars; copper ores and concentrates – 108.12 million US dollars; medicaments put up in measured doses – 71.32 million US dollars; telephone sets – with 52.27 million US dollars; automatic data processing machines and units thereof – 22.64 million US dollars; motor vehicles for the transport of ten or more persons – 17.69 million US dollars; tractors – 17.57 million US dollars; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, and cigarettes – 16.52 million US dollars; other commodities – 1.13 billion US dollars.

