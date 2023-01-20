Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 32.8% in 2022

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover of goods amounted to USD 19.04 billion in 2022 – a 32.8% increase as compared to the last year, according to the preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on January 20.

The exports grew by 31.8% to USD 5.6 billion, while the imports increased by 33.2% to USD 13.45 billion. The negative trade balance was USD 7.86 billion in 2022 and its share in external trade turnover constituted 41.3 percent.

Turkey topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 2.8 billion, followed by Russia – USD 2.5 billion, China – USD 1.9 billion, Azerbaijan – USD 1.3 billion, and the United States – USD 1.2 billion.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 736.8 million, followed by Azerbaijan – USD 672.6 million, Russia – USD 651.6 million, Armenia – USD 584.6 million, and Turkey – USD 435.5 million.

Turkey, Russia, China, the United States, and Germany were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 2.37 billion, USD 1.84 billion, USD 1.13 billion, USD 941.3 million, and USD 661.6 million.

Copper ores and concentrates led the list of export commodities in 2022 with USD 1.02 billion. It was followed by cars – USD 903.8 million; ferroalloys – USD 459.8 million; nitrogenous fertilizers – USD 281.4 million; wine – USD 252.5 million; spirits – USD 148.1 million; natural or artificial mineral waters – USD 112.5 million; medicines – USD 109.5 million; hazelnuts and other nuts – USD 102.6 million; precious metal ores and concentrates – USD 84.5 million; and other commodities – USD 2.11 billion.

Cars were first on the list of imports with USD 1.6 billion, followed by petroleum oils – USD 1.3 billion; copper ores and concentrates – USD 775.3 million; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – USD 461.3 million; medicines – USD 404 million; telephone sets – USD 323.6 million; automatic data processing machines – USD 182.9 million; cigars and cigarettes – USD 130.4 million; iron, non-alloy steel – USD 118.9 million; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 103.5 million; other commodities — USD 7.99 billion.

