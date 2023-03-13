News
In January-February 2023, Foreign Trade Increased by 12.3%
According to express data published on March 13 by the National Statistical Service of Georgia, in January-February 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year the foreign trade of Georgia increased by 12.3% and amounted to 2.9 billion US dollars.
In the same period, exports increased by 20.3% – to 914.7 million US dollars and imports – by 9% – to 1.98 billion US dollars. The negative trade balance was 1.06 billion US dollars, or 36.9% of foreign trade turnover.
Also Read:
- 20/02/2023 – Foreign Trade up by 29.1% in January 2023
- 20/01/2023 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 32.8% in 2022
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)