Geostat: External Merchandise Trade Up by 22.1% in January-March 2023

On April 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 22.1% in January-March 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reaching USD 4,783.8 million.

Source: National Statistics Service of Georgia

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 24.7% to reach USD 1,461.5 million, while imports increased by 21.0% and totaled USD 3,322.3 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 1,860.8 million, representing 38.9% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on 20 April, 2023.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)